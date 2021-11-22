Letter: Enforce the law against Trump and Jan. 6 rioters

In the Bacchae by Euripides, the protagonist’s mother, Agave, beheads him after a frenzied feast and reenters the kingdom with her son’s (Pentheus) head in her hands. Slowly, Agave comes to realize as the effects of the wild lawless revelries subside, she has committed a monstrous act and in no small part became a monster and murderer of her son. You would expect that to happen with those who attacked the Capitol Police on Jan. 6, but this requires a pagan conscience found in myth.

The mindless crowd of “patriots” wiped feces on the Capitol walls, bear sprayed the police, built gallows for politicians, secreted zip ties to secure the politicians arms behind their backs, presumably to march them to hangings and then the mob either directly or indirectly caused the deaths of five people. I understand that many of these “patriots” share the Christian faith with me. I am appalled that these are Christians and Americans. Hate, racism and anti-Semitism are on the rise in conservative Christian enclaves throughout the country.