Letter: Enforce the law against Trump and Jan. 6 rioters

In the Bacchae by Euripides, the protagonist’s mother, Agave, beheads him after a frenzied feast and reenters the kingdom with her son’s (Pentheus) head in her hands. Slowly, Agave comes to realize as the effects of the wild lawless revelries subside, she has committed a monstrous act and in no small part became a monster and murderer of her son. You would expect that to happen with those who attacked the Capitol Police on Jan. 6, but this requires a pagan conscience found in myth.
The mindless crowd of “patriots” wiped feces on the Capitol walls, bear sprayed the police, built gallows for politicians, secreted zip ties to secure the politicians arms behind their backs, presumably to march them to hangings and then the mob either directly or indirectly caused the deaths of five people. I understand that many of these “patriots” share the Christian faith with me. I am appalled that these are Christians and Americans. Hate, racism and anti-Semitism are on the rise in conservative Christian enclaves throughout the country.
To date prosecutions by comparison to the estimated 20,000 who attacked the Capitol number less than 750. Personally, I prefer and am comforted when the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland does not assume an inert and supine posture like St. Paul in Caravaggio’s painting. However, like Paul, we all need to let the scales fall from our eyes and see clearly what needs to be done.
These are criminals one and all and they deserve to be vigorously prosecuted and sentenced with the full force and effect of the law.
There is a paradoxical proclamation that Trump supporters don’t want to be free, they want to be told what to do. Why would they want true freedom when true freedom requires law and order? Law requires an express command to act within limits, act accountably and responsibly.
Donald Trump and Steve Bannon’s lawless loudmouths need to learn that their Pillsbury Doughboy bodies and soft fists will not protect them in prison. All bullies operate under the exact same premise that no one will punch back and unfortunately, so far, no one really has.
Bill Licata
Buffalo