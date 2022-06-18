Letter: Enforce the gun laws that we already have

Since the tragedies on Jefferson Ave. and in Uvalde TX, as is usual after such incidents, the cries go out for more gun control laws and bans on certain classes of firearms.

A recent letter in the Buffalo News piqued my interest. The writer puts forth the idea that the Founder’s intent with the Second Amendment was to allow citizens to own a flintlock, black powder, single shot rifle or musket. He also opines that the Founders could not have foreseen our modern firearms.

While they could not see into the future, they were educated, intelligent people. They would have been aware of the progression of weapons to that time. From stone axes and spears to the broad sword, to the bow and arrow, the long bow, and the cross bow. They would have known of the advent of black powder which led to the development of explosives, cannons, and the evolution of handheld firearms to their time.

To think that they would have believed the progression of arms would stop there is ludicrous at best. And remember, when they wrote the Second Amendment, they weren’t returning from a hunting trip, they had just finished a war of independence against a tyrannical government.

When it comes to more gun control laws, why don’t we try enforcing the thousands of laws already in place.

Philip Kaczmarek

Cheektowaga