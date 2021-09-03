Letter: Energy Innovation Act would put U.S. on greener path

Climate change is real, serious and caused by humans. So, I appreciate the Aug. 21 letter highlighting consumers’ responsibility to reduce carbon emissions, by adjusting purchasing habits and lifestyles. We cannot keep blaming others. Our own choices contribute to the climate crisis.

That said, lifestyle changes by themselves cannot take us to sustainability, because America’s economic structures constrain our decisions. For instance, many of our plastics – even those labeled recyclable – are nonrecyclable. A lack of bicycle infrastructure (wide shoulders on roads, bicycle racks at stores, etc.) spurs millions to rely excessively on automobiles. Many car buyers want to see more electric vehicle charging stations before they purchase an EV.

Despite the environmental costs of manufacturing and disposing of consumer products, repairing many such products is more expensive than replacing them. And some companies will engage in environmentally destructive, yet competitively advantageous, business practices, so long as they are legal.