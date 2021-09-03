Letter: Energy Innovation Act would put U.S. on greener path

Climate change is real, serious and caused by humans. So, I appreciate the Aug. 21 letter highlighting consumers’ responsibility to reduce carbon emissions, by adjusting purchasing habits and lifestyles. We cannot keep blaming others. Our own choices contribute to the climate crisis.
That said, lifestyle changes by themselves cannot take us to sustainability, because America’s economic structures constrain our decisions. For instance, many of our plastics – even those labeled recyclable – are nonrecyclable. A lack of bicycle infrastructure (wide shoulders on roads, bicycle racks at stores, etc.) spurs millions to rely excessively on automobiles. Many car buyers want to see more electric vehicle charging stations before they purchase an EV.
Despite the environmental costs of manufacturing and disposing of consumer products, repairing many such products is more expensive than replacing them. And some companies will engage in environmentally destructive, yet competitively advantageous, business practices, so long as they are legal.
We individual citizens can indeed mitigate the climate crisis, but not primarily through lifestyle adjustments. Rather, we must follow the news closely; learn about climate change; vote for environmentally responsible political candidates; and better inform elected officials and business leaders of our preferences for clean water and air, and a habitable climate.
Moreover, we must study economy-wide climate solutions, and promote the best ones. The Energy Innovation Act (HR 2307) is a good first step; it would nudge the economy toward clean energy, by placing fees on fossil fuels when they enter the economy, and returning the sum total of the fees to taxpayers via equal dividends. Most consumers would receive more in dividends than they pay in higher energy costs. What’s not to like with that?
Concerned citizens should ask their representatives in Congress to support the EIA.
Andrew Hartley, Ph.D.
Elma