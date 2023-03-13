“As oil and gas companies stay lean, workers move to renewable energy,” Feb. 28, shows you there’s solid and steady money to be made in our greening economy. What’s good news for workers of all ranks is good news for cutting climate pollution and keeping America a livable and affordable place for all its people.

Federal and state policy is helping grow renewable energy. That’s a welcome change from years of massive support of drilling for limited fossil fuel resources. Wind and solar energy are the fastest-growing and cheapest U.S. energy sources, as well as the safest, cleanest and most reliable.

Gov. Kathy Hochul can keep the economy humming and the climate improving by expediting solar and wind farms in Western New York and offshore wind turbines off Long Island.

If I were in the energy field, I’d be happy to stop sharing responsibility for sending heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere, and shrug off the burden of melting glaciers and disappearing waterways. One of these bountiful clean energy jobs would give me my own positive energy boost. That would be good work.

James Carter

Warsaw