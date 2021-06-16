 Skip to main content
Letter: Endorsement was insulting to Walton's campaign
Shame on the Buffalo News editorial board for writing that offensive endorsement of Mayor Byron Brown for a fifth term. Endorse him, fine. But minimizing India Walton and her campaign as if it’s just some pie in the sky romantic idea is just plain wrong.

Dismissing a black woman’s campaign that has relied on small donations and volunteers and her growing enthusiastic movement of supporters is a disservice to your readers and a slap in the face to the thousands of residents that believe in her message of change and reform for a new Buffalo.

Treating a working class black woman candidate like this, especially in a city as racially divided as Buffalo, and unfairly holding her to a higher standard than other politicians is unacceptable and so out of touch.

Jeffrey Hannon

New York, N.Y.

