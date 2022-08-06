Letter: End lifeguard shortage by taking practical steps

After several years of pools being closed in the City of Buffalo due to the pandemic, one would have looked forward to seeing all the city pools up and running this summer, providing city youth with a place to go during the long hot summer, and some nice paying jobs employed as lifeguards.

Apparently, that is too much to ask from an inept Mayor Byron Brown administration. (We ended up with Brown reelected for lack of any viable opposition). No one in the City of Buffalo administration could look forward to this summer and not anticipate that a severe lack of qualified lifeguards was going to be a major issue? No imagination in looking to head off this debacle.

I would like to propose a very simple and doable solution:

Solicit the Buffalo school system to utilize their high schools and provide a credit-earning course for 16, 17 and 18-year-old high school students to be trained in water safety and certified as a Red Cross lifeguard. The students get a course that will give them a skill, provide them with a job opportunity and get credit towards graduation. The city high schools have all the infrastructure necessary: pools, teachers and students. Why limit this to the city schools? The suburban school systems should dive in as well. Lifeguard jobs are being advertised, paying $15 to $20 per hour. I think we are all well aware that a lifeguard shortage is a national problem with plenty of jobs both here and throughout the United States.

Let us hope that City of Buffalo leaders and Buffalo Public Schools system get together to provide this opportunity in the upcoming school year, so that we will no longer have a situation where our pools cannot be open during these long hot summer days. To not address this would be both embarrassing and inexcusable.

We deserve better.

Thomas Mullen

Buffalo