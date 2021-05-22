Letter: Enact bike path rules so everyone can enjoy

As the late comedian Robin Williams said, “Spring is nature’s way to say, “Let’s Party!” “Bike Path Partygoers Etiquette” reminders appear to be necessary. Bike paths are multi-use. Therefore everyone needs to be cognizant and accepting of each other!

• Cyclists going over the speed limit should be on the road – as do cyclists who think they are above announcing their passing others.

• Parents pushing strollers should be aware that the child in the “center lane” could be injured while cyclists are passing.

• Friends should move off the path to chat.

• Dogs, even on leashes, can veer into bike traffic. (Perhaps on grass to right is safer?)

A family member attempted to pass four men chatting in the middle of the bike path yesterday. Their dog – on leash – lunged at him, causing him to fall. Had he been riding with another person, it would have been much more serious than a few scrapes, bruises and a broken mirror.

Let’s all get this party started safely!

Meg Wolinski

Williamsville