Letter: Enablers should reflect on their part in attack

The rioters who invaded the United States Capitol Building will be prosecuted for their unlawful actions. This is just. They will be held accountable for their actions and the consequences. Some may be sentenced to serve jail sentences or receive other punishments. They and their families will pay the price for the crimes they committed. Damage was done. People were injured. People died.

How can they be punished for their actions if the person who incited this riot is not held accountable? This is not justice. The former President of the United States should be held to the same standard of accountability. From a position of power, he encouraged and influenced these citizens to commit violent crimes. Having spoken before these people many times, he fully knew how to influence them and what effect his speech would have. He instigated the attack on the Capitol and the duly elected officials working inside. Had he not inflamed these individuals the attack would not have happened. He directly caused it.

Would it be just to punish the rioters but send the instigator off with no punishment? This decision is the responsibility of those whom we elected to serve us in Congress. Some of these officials are the same ones who enabled Donald Trump by refusing to honestly tell the truth about him. Only they need to “look themselves in the mirror” each morning and be proud of themselves.