What’s wrong with this picture?
Our federal senators and congressmen make approximately $172,000 with a possible $34,000 pay raise and our New York politicians, who were already among the highest paid legislators in the country – $110,000, gave themselves a $32,000 pay raise while our emergency medical technicians make between $17 to $22 per hour depending on their training.
Our EMTs put their lives at risk on a daily basis while our federal and New York legislators bicker, argue and point fingers while not solving anything.
Jim Carroll
Buffalo
