As once again we stare into the faces of three innocent students and their teachers slain by gun violence, we hear the same hackneyed “thoughts and prayers” from our elected leaders. Some conservative lawmakers go so far as to blame everything from lax school security to transgenders as the root cause of these heinous crimes. They steadfastly refuse to identify the real problem, which is the ready availability of assault weapons. Their prayers are meaningless when 10-year-olds are facing fire from automatic weapons in their classrooms. For any congressional politician to openly state that there is nothing they can do to stem this continuing needless violence is an incredible dereliction of their sworn duty to this country’s domestic safety. When are we going to wake up to the fact that we have the power to change this by voting for people who will act on behalf of these innocent youngsters and ban assault weapons?