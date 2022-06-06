Letter:: Empowerment leads to self-sufficiency

No more analysis needs to be done to prove that current anti-poverty programs in Buffalo and across the country just aren’t working. Current anti-poverty programs are too siloed (isolated), don’t provide enough direct support to residents, and have zero data analytics analyzing what’s working and not working.

We know how to help people become self-sustainable: Empower them. We can do this by helping them (through cash) to jump over short-term hurdles (like childcare and lack of transport) while providing hands-on coaching to self-sustainability.

Organizations like GiveDirectly and EMPath are doing this across America and the world. (EMPath has a 75% self-sustainability success rate within three to five years.) And we need to start collecting comprehensive data - starting with the 211 program - to analyze what’s working/not working.

The City of Buffalo, through American Rescue Plan funding, is beginning to get the picture, providing $20 million to 1,600 residents over two years with $500 stipends to help them get upskilled in different industries. (However, upskilling is not enough; comprehensive coaching needs to take place.)

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership and Erie County have just announced a similar program.

Enough of the siloed indirect assistance programs, most of which only maintain Poverty, Inc. and the cycle of poverty. Empower people to take control of their lives through unconditional cash transfers and coaching. Do the proper analysis, and people will become self-sustainable.

Peter Graves

Buffalo