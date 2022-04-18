Letter: Employers should consider new methods to attract workers

Recent newspapers contained complaints from local businesses that they were unable to find enough workers with needed skills. I cannot imagine that these employers are lying, but they are not telling the whole truth. It is always possible to hire people without those skills and then train them. Regularly, two common objections to doing such are offered.

The first is that the newly trained individuals may leave for work elsewhere. Still, if both well paid and well treated, workers are not likely to go to the trouble of finding work elsewhere. Hopefully, the complaining employers are not implicitly asserting that they are not willing to pay and treat their employees well.

The second is that training newly skilled workers is very expensive and competitive pressures will not allow a business to raise prices. Often this assertion is also true. However, there always is the possibility of accepting a reduced return on invested capital, an alternative that is never mentioned in these discussions about the local workforce. Before pushing the cost of the necessary training off on potential employees and their governments, one might ask for evidence that both of the above strategies have been tried and failed.

John Henry Schlegel

Amherst