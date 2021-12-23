Letter: Emergency rooms are filling with the vaccine obstinate

First take on ESPN ends its show with “See you knuckleheads tomorrow.” Well the 30% out there who refuse the vaccine for whatever reason sure fall into this category. Over 90% of hospitalized Covid-19 patients are unvaccinated. Eventually enough of that 30% will disappear one way or the other sadly.

I received my first shot in March and the other one as soon as possible and my booster six months later as directed. I pretty much have returned to a normal life outside of wearing a mask, a small inconvenience, which many people still complain about. The same knuckleheads who end up in the hospital on a ventilator and say, oh I wish I had listened and had gotten the vaccine.

For those who believe it’s an infringement of their rights or their right to choose. See you in the emergency room following the Christmas holidays. To all the vaccinated, mask up and enjoy the Christmas holidays.

Phil Ryan

Buffalo