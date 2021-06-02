Letter: Emergency Broadband Benefit also serves Buffalo’s students

The Emergency Broadband Benefit (“EBB”) is a temporary Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) program to lower the cost of broadband service for struggling families during the pandemic. Here are four things to know about the program:

How do I know if I’m eligible?

All households with a child enrolled in the Buffalo City School District are categorically eligible for the EBB under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision. There are many other qualifiers for the EBB too and you can learn more here.

What are the benefits of the EBB?

EBB enrollees can receive a credit up to $50 monthly toward broadband service. Some participating providers are also offering a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase an internet-accessible device (laptop, desktop, tablet, etc).

Where can I sign up for the EBB?

There are several ways to apply for the EBB. The online application portal can be accessed here. You can also apply directly through your broadband provider.

How long will the EBB last?