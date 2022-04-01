Letter: Embarrassed by Biden? Don’t be ridiculous.

In response to the letter about being embarrassed by President Biden, if he had been a turnip I would have voted for him.

I was embarrassed the previous four years by the guy who threw paper towels to the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. I think he forgot that those were U.S. citizens he declined to spend money on to assist their recovery. I was embarrassed by the sucking up to Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, and Xi Jinping, and every other autocrat and tyrant on Earth.

If Biden has blood on his hands, the former president is crimson to his elbows. He could have united the country by promoting masks and distancing during the pandemic, listening to Anthony Fauci. It would have been respectful, but he had gnats in his ear, telling him lies and encouraging rebellion.

I don’t want to hear a peep from his supporters about Biden, when the peace and quiet are worth his four years.

Becky Arcese

Depew