Letter: Elmwood Crossing project could use Jemal’s assistance

I was encouraged by a recent article about developer Doug Jemal, and his proposed new $45 million Mohawk Ramp project, where he is eager to close the deal and wants to quickly start construction in two months. This is just one of many major endeavors he has undertaken in Buffalo, where he buys, starts and finishes large-scale – impressive projects in a short amount of time. This is in sharp contrast to what our city is usually accustomed to.

A stark example of this is the Elmwood Crossing. The large Variety Tower building and the Alfieri building of the old Women and Children’s Hospital on Bryant Street are still empty after Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo moved out nearly five years ago. These big vacant buildings are now a black eye on the surrounding community, and makes one wonder why the long delay? Perhaps the designated developers Sinatra & Co. and Ellicott Development might not have been the best choices, and not really up to a project of this scale, and its importance to the Elmwood Village and the City of Buffalo.