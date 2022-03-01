 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Eliminating restrictions will not solve gun violence
0 comments

Letter: Eliminating restrictions will not solve gun violence

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I’m a huge fan of Rod Watson – normally. However, I have to take exception to his recent column on guns, concerning a proposed New York State law restricting carrying firearms in certain locations – restaurants, public transportation among others. Watson considers this a huge infringement on the rights of “law abiding gun owners” to be able to defend themselves.

I’d like to push back on this, in the name of the rights of another group of law-abiding citizens – those who don’t want to live in a country where they have to live in fear about going to their local Walmart on the day some yahoo who got dumped by his girlfriend decides to get even by shooting her and anyone else who happens to be in the line of fire. We don’t want to live in a country where you need to be packing so you can make it home from school or work alive. The gun violence issues we face are not going to be solved by eliminating restrictions on guns so that everyone can go anywhere armed to the teeth. The obvious answer, as demonstrated by countries like Sweden, Japan, every other western advanced country in fact – is fewer guns – not more.

In short – some of us want to live in a civilized country. It would be a nice change.

Eric A. Gallion

Blasdell

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News