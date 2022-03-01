Letter: Eliminating restrictions will not solve gun violence

I’d like to push back on this, in the name of the rights of another group of law-abiding citizens – those who don’t want to live in a country where they have to live in fear about going to their local Walmart on the day some yahoo who got dumped by his girlfriend decides to get even by shooting her and anyone else who happens to be in the line of fire. We don’t want to live in a country where you need to be packing so you can make it home from school or work alive. The gun violence issues we face are not going to be solved by eliminating restrictions on guns so that everyone can go anywhere armed to the teeth. The obvious answer, as demonstrated by countries like Sweden, Japan, every other western advanced country in fact – is fewer guns – not more.