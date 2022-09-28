Letter: Eliminate the United Nations permanent security council

Having written before about the general ineffectiveness of the United Nations, it’s apparent this world body isn’t about to be discarded into the scrap heap.

That being said, consider at least eliminating the permanent security council which consists of the five nations – the United States, China, Russia, Great Britain and France. I know it’s very unlikely it could ever happen, because it’s unlikely to come to any vote.

I would not be expelling these countries out of the U.N. (though the U.S., China and Russia probably should be) but I think they should be demoted to being regular members like all the other nations. The United States, China and Russia particularly have caused so much ongoing global trouble (handling of and perhaps the origin of the pandemic, supply chain issues, the Ukraine invasion and just the overall toxic relationship among the group. None are presently making any positive difference to the world being in this exclusive U.N. club.

The United Nations for too long has been a toothless tiger. I believe the permanent five (really more the permanent three – United States, Russia and China) is the real reason the U.N. lacks the power to unleash more severe diplomatic and economic discipline against misbehaving nations. This including the U.S., China and Russia too, for their dangerous, ridiculous conduct when it’s warranted. These three countries all get away with it because they know they can and they know there won’t be a price to be paid for being an increasing danger to world peace.

As major world powers, the United States, China and Russia specifically continue to fail miserably, setting a better example as U.N. permanent members should be portraying to the world. There is a growing possibility of a devastating war between countries involving mainly the dangerous three – the United States, China and Russia with nuclear weapons.

Marcus Costello

Kenmore