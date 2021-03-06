Letter: Eliminate all barriers to green building design

Today, with buildings accounting for 40% of U.S. energy consumption, and omnipresent concern for global warming, builders seek low carbon solutions.

Before adding low carbon buildings to our landscape, it is necessary to subtract two things: financial obstacles, and inefficient design.

Recently, elected leaders in Erie County enacted Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing to remove financial barriers to green building. Nonprofit PACE lenders offer long term financing for energy efficient building components. These upgrades can be repaid through property tax assessments.

Studies show that low carbon buildings don’t have to cost substantially more than conventional buildings. Owners who add PACE upgrades, and then occupy their high-performance building, receive rapid payback.

For developers, whose margins are sometimes razor thin, PACE-funded energy efficient upgrades can be repaid by their tenants. The tenants pay higher taxes and lower utility bills, but at no net extra cost.

Subtracting inefficient design is the other key addition to green building. Much inefficient design results from simply repeating comfortable and well known practices and procedures.