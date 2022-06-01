Letter: Electrification saves climate, cuts costs and preserves jobs

New York’s Climate Action Council is putting forward a well-researched plan to electrify heating and other appliances, as well as vehicles, in order to meet our climate goals. The head of National Fuel Gas recently wrote an Another Voice column, claiming we’ll be better off staying with gas heating. Not so. Methane – aka natural gas – is currently the major roadblock to cutting greenhouse emissions in New York State. Using electric heat pumps and electric vehicles, instead of fossil fuel burners, is the only way we’ll cut emissions enough to do our part to keep a stable climate.
In addition – electrification is likely to save us all a good deal of money. The Climate Action Council estimates savings of $90 to $115 billon among the three options they put forward. Recently, the well-respected Brattle Group just released a Rate Payer Impact Study on New Jersey’s similar electrification plan. Their conclusion: “Across all scenarios, electrification of transportation and heating leads to cost savings, while continued use of fossil fuels leads to cost increases.” National Fuel Gas should more vigorously explore how to become part of the heat pump solution while saving their worker’s jobs, instead of putting those jobs in danger by ignoring gas’s climate peril.
Bill Nowak
Executive Director
NY Geothermal Energy Organization
Buffalo