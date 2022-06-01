Letter: Electrification saves climate, cuts costs and preserves jobs

New York’s Climate Action Council is putting forward a well-researched plan to electrify heating and other appliances, as well as vehicles, in order to meet our climate goals. The head of National Fuel Gas recently wrote an Another Voice column, claiming we’ll be better off staying with gas heating. Not so. Methane – aka natural gas – is currently the major roadblock to cutting greenhouse emissions in New York State. Using electric heat pumps and electric vehicles, instead of fossil fuel burners, is the only way we’ll cut emissions enough to do our part to keep a stable climate.