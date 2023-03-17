After many decades of hard work, my wife and I will be retiring early this summer. We have worked and saved hard for decades to reach this point. Our concern now is the affordability of keeping our house as the state moves forward with the CLCPA Climate Act. Of utmost concern is how this plan wants to intentionally increase our cost for natural gas service and force us to put in a new electrical service. People can look up what I am talking about and come to their own conclusions. The website with the scoping document is www.climate.ny.gov

Page 205 specifically says “the low relative cost of gas compared with electricity is a major barrier to building electrification.” It goes on to say policy actions are necessary to increase consumer energy prices for fossil fuels. So they are looking to intentionally increase, perhaps dramatically over several years, our costs to heat our home and hot water...to make our already high cost of electricity look more appealing.

Further in the document they call out a policy called “Cap and Invest” as a way of raising these prices on fossil fuels. On Page 340 of this same document they call out “Cap and Invest” as the preferred policy to do this because the Department of Environmental Conservation has the ability to put this policy in place without going through legislation. While it appears the “Invest” part of this policy is well intended, it is the “Cap” part that will generate the increases in cost of our natural gas service. This all could happen very quickly because our state legislators do not have to approve it.

All in all, this supposed need this state now has for nearly full electrification of our homes and businesses has my wife and I genuinely concerned. I have estimated our cost to go this route at our house to be about $50,000 – money we don’t have in our retirement plans.

David Kostick

Sanborn