An article that ran March 21, “Earth to hit critical warming threshold by early 2030s, U.N. climate panel says,” should put the kibosh on op-eds cautioning going slow on clean energy action. That we’re nearing the tipping point, after which we can do nothing to avert a future of climate crisis calamity, isn’t really news for people who have been paying attention.

But plenty of people, most notably including our local legislators, are swayed by the alleged dangers of a gas withdrawal and the even more alleged benefits of “renewable natural gas” and “green hydrogen.” While we cry, “blizzard,” the ice is melting, and we’ve still got our ice skates on, weighing us down.

There are even states vying to go backwards, banning gas bans and other foolishness in a frenzy of “anti-wokeness,” whatever that means. Fortunately, New York is leading the way to a clean, renewable grid. So long as Governor Kathy Hochul keeps expediting local solar and wind power, including powerful offshore wind in the Atlantic and building up our transmission lines, we’ll rid the state of climate pollution.

Governor Hochul, Assembly speaker Carl Heastie and Senate majority leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins must agree to strong implementation of the All-Electric Building and NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordability Transition) Acts in the state budget, keeping the gas out of new buildings and curtailing new gas infrastructure. Next up, the state can consider helping gas companies transition their infrastructure and skilled labor force to methane-free projects like large-scale geothermal heating and cooling.

Suzanne Coogan

Warsaw