Letter: Electric school buses offer a global warming solution

Battery electric buses are 1.4 to 7.7 times better than a diesel bus in miles per gallon emissions-equivalency. This means that a diesel bus has nearly 1½ to eight times the global warming emissions as an electric bus, depending on the region.

Everywhere in the country, battery electric buses have lower life cycle global warming emissions than natural gas and diesel-hybrid buses. Charged with the national electricity mix, an electric bus produces 1,078 grams CO2e per mile, while a natural gas bus produces 2,364 grams CO2e per mile and a diesel-hybrid produces 2,212 grams CO2e per mile. In other words, “clean diesel,” compressed natural gas or hydrogen school buses are no answer to the problems we have with global warming, electric school buses (ESB) are (Union of Concerned Scientists).

Exposure to traffic-related air pollution at home and school are linked to adverse respiratory health in children. Children riding diesel-powered school buses experience elevated pollution levels. Over 25 million American children ride school buses. Adverse effects of regional and traffic-related air pollutants on children with asthma include: respiratory symptoms, wheezing, bronchitis, decreased lung function, emergency department visits, hospitalizations, school absences and new-onset asthma. Minority children suffer the most as they are more likely to live in neighborhoods with greater exposure to air pollution.

The price of an ESB is $120,000 more than a diesel school bus. The greatest expense in the ESB is the battery. The price of a battery has come down 89% over the recent period. School districts in New York State can access funds to pay for electric school buses with money from the $6 billion VW settlement fund.

EV batteries will not be imported for long. Ford is spending $7 billion to build several new EV battery factories in Tennessee and Kentucky creating 11,000 new jobs by 2025. GM and LG Chem are building four new battery factories in the U.S. creating more new jobs.

ESB are a solution to global warming, issues for the respiratory health of our children and building a new economy with plentiful jobs.

Richard Steinberg

Sierra Club Niagara Group

Transportation Chair