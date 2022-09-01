Letter: Electric heat may prove more costly than expected

This is in response to the letter writer espousing “all electric” heat in the Aug. 29 Buffalo News.

I have a friend in Florida. He said it costs $250 a month to heat his house with electric heat. How much will it cost to heat a house with electric heat in the cold northeast? Will it be $600 a month? The poor and blue-collar folks won’t be able to afford to heat their homes.

We have a nearly unlimited supply of natural gas. We liquefy natural gas and send it on ocean-going ships to Europe. But we won’t be able to burn natural gas in New York State? That makes no sense at all.

National Fuel wants to build a pipeline from Pennsylvania to Canada via New York State. They will send Pennsylvania’s natural gas to Canada. But we won’t be able to burn the gas in New York State? Again, that makes no sense at all.

Natural gas isn’t really a “fossil” fuel. Natural gas comes from decaying organic matter. We have a potentially unlimited supply of renewable natural gas.

Jan Bernas

Tonawanda