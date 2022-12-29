Letter: Electric grid has been shown to be unreliable

In response to the news articles about the new laws switching to all electrical to reduce our fossil emissions, not too long ago the Governor of California said, California was going all electric then a short time later, he asked all owners of electrical cars not to charge their car because the electrical grid couldn’t supply enough electricity for the state’s residents.

Also, a few years back when the state of Texas had an ice storm, it shut down their electrical grid and there were people who froze to death. Plus what happens when there is are windless, cloudy and cold days that can’t support the electrical grid?

Are there contingency plans to prepare for these type of situations? So with all this slash and burn mentality towards the current system and switching to all electrical as the primary energy source without any type of secondary system, be careful what you ask for!

Jim Carroll

Buffalo