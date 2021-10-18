Letter: Electoral College safeguards America’s voting privileges

False accusations of a “stolen election” was the excuse for the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Those un-American rioters were ignorant of our Electoral College. The concept of an Electoral College was a progressive innovation in 1787. Our founding fathers thought ahead and provided a safeguard protecting America’s presidential election integrity.

Recently, some groups have condemned the Electoral College and shouted stupid, racist, useless, archaic. Lawful American citizens have helplessly witnessed voter fraud at local elections in various parts of the country. Hence, we need to establish state and county electoral schools to protect those elections. The 1787 innovation proves necessary for 2021 because the efficacy of the Electoral College impedes voter fraud. Recent events have proven the electoral college a modern security implement equally protecting all American voters.

The ugliness of the 2020 election, beautifully illustrates the enduring value of our Electoral College. It is something to celebrate like our Constitution; Two-hundred-and-thirty-four (234) on Sept. 17 and still going strong. Thanks to the electoral college, Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. is the 46th President of the United States of America.

Deepanita Chakraborty

Williamsville