Letter: Election theft believers must come to their senses

“The Big Lie” – a phrase commonly and accurately used by most reputable news agencies….

Perhaps the rational reader should consider the “Other Big Lie” that is believed by a roughly equivalent number of American citizens. I, like many others, were told this “Other Big Lie” several years ago by people who we felt were trustworthy and believable.

But most of us researched and looked for evidence of its accuracy. We wanted it to be true but our studies could not find any factual underpinning of this “Other Big Lie” and we soon discarded that disinformation. Rational thought dictates that.

Yes, I discovered that there, indeed, was no verifiable evidence of Santa Claus. While disappointed in my findings, I had to accept the truth.

When will those who still believe in the current “Big Lie” come to and accept the conclusion that is reality?

There is far more substantiated and documented evidence that the “Big Lie” is indeed disinformation than there is in disproving the actuality of a Santa Claus – dozens of court cases, numerous studies and fanciful “audits” have unanimously concluded that there was a miniscule amount of invalid ballots in the millions and millions cast, nowhere close to changing the outcome.