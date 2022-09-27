Letter: Election protection bill deserves bipartisan support

In order to prevent another violent attack on the Constitution similar to Jan. 6, 2021, Reps. Liz Cheney and Zoe Lofgren introduced a bill to upgrade the 1887 Electoral Count Act. The bill if passed in the Senate, will remove any possible attempts to undermine the spirit of a peaceful transition of power. Thus eliminating any opportunity for insurrectionists to subvert our democratic process with baseless election fraud complaints. Fortunately, that bill passed the House by a vote of 229-203 this week. Only nine Republicans supported a bill that would safeguard our electoral process and ensure that the nation’s voting results are protected from interference by unwarranted conspiracy instigators. It is beyond belief that the once proud Republican party is less than a shell of what was once represented. Even in the shadow of the January 6 attack on the very heart of the republic, 203 Republicans in the House would rather look the other way. Apparently, embracing the “Big Lie” is more important to them than safeguarding the cornerstone of our democracy, the peaceful transfer of power. What sad excuses they all are as representatives of the people. Thankfully, we have members of Congress from both sides that are willing to put our democracy ahead of partisan politics.