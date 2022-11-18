 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Election implications should weigh on GOP, Dems

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Let’s get over saying this election is a big win for President Biden. Democrats did well despite Biden’s low popularity. Remember 2020, when he won the presidency but had no coattails? That election – and this one – was about sweeping away Donald Trump, his acolytes and his sycophants. Democrats won’t have the Trump demon next time if the Republicans come to their senses, and neither will they have a recent Roe v. Wade Supreme Court outrage to pull their voters to the polls.

It’s time to bubble up the next generation of politicians whose formative years were somewhat later than the 1960s. We need better ideas than borrowing money to give to the electorate. The leaders of both the Republicans and Democrats can see that the political balance right now hinges on concern for our democracy and fear of punishing economic developments. Whichever party can reassure the populace that they can stabilize our normal lives will have a big leg up on the competition.

People are also reading…

Bob Anderson

Buffalo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Social media is a scourge

Letter: Social media is a scourge

Social media thrives on our attention regardless of whether facts are involved. For a like, comment, or view, a millionaire philanthropist has…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News