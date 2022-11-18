Letter: Election implications should weigh on GOP, Dems

Let’s get over saying this election is a big win for President Biden. Democrats did well despite Biden’s low popularity. Remember 2020, when he won the presidency but had no coattails? That election – and this one – was about sweeping away Donald Trump, his acolytes and his sycophants. Democrats won’t have the Trump demon next time if the Republicans come to their senses, and neither will they have a recent Roe v. Wade Supreme Court outrage to pull their voters to the polls.

It’s time to bubble up the next generation of politicians whose formative years were somewhat later than the 1960s. We need better ideas than borrowing money to give to the electorate. The leaders of both the Republicans and Democrats can see that the political balance right now hinges on concern for our democracy and fear of punishing economic developments. Whichever party can reassure the populace that they can stabilize our normal lives will have a big leg up on the competition.