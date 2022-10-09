Letter: Election deniers put at risk our cherished democracy

Contamination occurs when something has been muddied or made unclean, becomes impure or tainted, or is polluted by someone or something. The cultish-like MAGA Election Deniers, the believers of “The Big Lie” are a major contaminant currently upending our Constitution and are endangering our democratic way of life.

Donald J. Trump, this craven criminal with contempt for our Constitution and its rule of law has managed to prey on the fears of his millions of his MAGA minions – so they do not and will not accept “The Big Truth” – Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election fairly, with absolutely no evidence of fraud – by millions of legally cast ballots!

The “fraud” claimed by the far right is actually none other than Trump – who fraudulently proclaims love for his MAGA millions – while truthfully – he only cares about himself and the “power” that comes with the office of the presidency.

He doesn’t really believe in “MAGA” – Make America great again – but rather “MMGA” - Make ME great again.

Luckily, we have a modern, 2022 Paul Revere – to warn us all of the dangers lying ahead – “she” is Liz Cheney, the single honest Republican representative – unafraid to sound the warning against the catastrophe awaiting us if Trump would be elected president in 2024.

This lonely “honest Republican” (that is hard to say) sounded the clarion against the man (and his party of violent political threats and retribution and outright lies) some months back when – at one of the January 6th Committee’s open and honestly factual meetings – said this to other Committee members (and I think, to all honest Americans), “We must make sure that Donald Trump is not allowed to come near Washington, our Capitol, or the White House – ever again!”

Larry Gustina

Buffalo