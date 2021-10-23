Letter: Electing Beaty as sheriff means ushering in a new day

The most crucial race in Erie County this year is that of county sheriff. By far the most qualified candidate for this position is Kimberly Beaty, with over 35 years of experience as an officer in the Buffalo Police Department, several as chief of the city’s “E” District, and as Director of Public Safety at her alma mater, Canisius College, the first woman to hold that title.

Beaty culminated her career with the BPD by serving as Deputy Police Commissioner, which entailed overseeing general operations for the city’s five police districts and homeland security, as well as directing the department’s officer training agenda. Beaty is the recipient of many awards for excellence in law enforcement, including the Mayor’s Award of Merit for Heroism, the Erie County Law Enforcement Foundation Award and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Law Enforcement Award.

If elected, Beaty would be the first woman of color to serve as a county sheriff in New York State history.

Time’s up on the 16 years of inept, reckless leadership in the Erie County Sheriff’s Department. Time’s up on the dozens of inmate deaths, countless instances of severe neglect in the county’s Holding Center, and lawsuits for huge amounts won against the Sheriff’s Department. It’s time to elect a sheriff the citizens of Erie County can be proud of. It’s time for Kim Beaty.