By choosing all-electric construction for their affordable and sustainable West Side Homes project, PUSH is bringing about environmental justice in multiple critical ways (“PUSH makes seamless changing of the guard with new director,” Jan. 30).

Buildings are a huge contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, causing disproportionate suffering in poor and working-class neighborhoods both from breathing noxious fumes and coping with the many stresses, expenses and dangers of climate change.

Indoor air in fossil fuel-using homes doesn’t meet EPA standards for outdoor air, causing asthma among many other ills. Carcinogenic compounds leak from gas stoves whether they’re on or off.

Electric construction is cheaper than having to run gas lines, making it fundamentally more affordable for residents, who also no longer have to pay the gas bill. As for providing jobs, there is a massive shortage of electricians.

Gov. Kathy Hochul supports the All-Electric Building Act which would require all-electric construction by 2027. An earlier implementation date for the legislation was curtailed by the gas industry lobby.

Last year, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie unaccountably prevented the bill, which has considerable support, from reaching the floor for a vote. This year he’s still stalling, apparently listening to the development lobby that contends, erroneously, that construction costs will rise. Here’s their real concern: They think people want electric buildings, and will choose them over existing fossil fuel housing.

All-electric new buildings are to everyone’s advantage.

Deborah Cohen

Buffalo