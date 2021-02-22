Letter: Elected officials who abetted Trump must be held accountable

Donald Trump is a traitor and the most dangerous domestic terrorist in the United States. He is guilty of formulating the Big Lie of massive voter fraud and abusing the power of his office to both spread the lie and strong-arm various state officials to change their vote tallies in his favor.

He is guilty of ordering his vice president and his lackey senators and congressmen to invalidate the legally sanctioned votes of millions of American citizens. He is guilty of inciting a mob led by the country’s most detestable right-wing terrorist hate groups to riot and storm the Capitol in a last ditch effort to overturn a free and fair election and insert himself as dictator bringing American democracy to a crashing end.

There is no sugar coating this. There is no sweeping this under the rug. His treasonous actions demanded impeachment and necessitated a guilty verdict to bar him from holding future office. Furthermore, those senators and congressmen who facilitated his Big Lie and did his bidding to overturn the election of President Biden must be held accountable. They must immediately be thrown from office. If not they’ll lie like snakes in the grass waiting for the next opportunity to strike down our democratic system of government.