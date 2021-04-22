Letter: Elected officials should not agree with mask-burning

A recent story in the news had an elected official promoting an event in which free beer was being served and had a fire pit to burn face masks. Are you serious, Stefan? I can’t believe an elected official would have anything to do with such an event, much less one that seeks to be elected to another office.

An elected official, nor anyone for that matter, should be promoting mask burning. By now everyone should know that wearing masks is the only way we are going to end the Covid-19 crisis. I personally know people that still think that the whole Covid virus thing is a hoax. The thousands of people who have died? All made up by the government.

When someone who is elected to office comes out with a something like this, promoting his own personal, clueless, thoughts and ideas, they should not only be removed from office, but barred from ever being in any job related to the public ever again.

Has anyone ever checked Stefan for the virus? Maybe he has, or had, it, and its affected his ability to think clearly.

Michael Miller

Hinsdale