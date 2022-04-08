Letter: Elected officials must prioritize climate change

The United States, including Western New York, is admitting thousands of Ukrainian refugees for resettlement. Good for us. Consider it a mere warm-up, though – a trial run – and imagine those thousands multiplied by thousands. You see, unless humanity decisively and quickly reduces its burning of fossil fuels, a refugee crisis of unprecedented scale will engulf much of the U.S. Buffalo Niagara, having ample water supplies, far from rising oceans and relatively free of wildfires, hurricanes and tornadoes, will be tested severely, inundated by masses of displaced people whose homes are flooded, or incinerated, etc.

When many millions are storming America’s gates, will our generosity continue, or wear thin? What happens when traffic clogs most major roads, most days? When more forests are replaced by apartment high-rises, strip malls, landfills and wastewater treatment plants? When cancer rates rise with the numbers of buses and trucks and its air pollution?

One might ask, couldn’t the U.S. limit the climate immigrants it accepts? First, I hope we don’t, because doing so would be unconscionable: Per capita, America has caused several times more climate change than has any developing country. I think we are better than that. Secondly, even if immigration rates to the United States were kept at current levels, immigration within the country will strain Western New York. Throngs of Arizonans are likely to flee here, as the American West desiccates. Many flooded South Floridians will relocate to Western New York’s higher ground. And so on.

The most compassionate and sensible path forward is, I think, to draw down greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions rapidly. As the IPCC’s April report on climate change mitigation explains, humanity has already emitted so much GHG that we cannot avoid all damages. However, time remains for lessening the worst effects. Concerned residents should ask our elected officials to prioritize slowing and stopping climate change.

Andrew Hartley, PhD

Elma