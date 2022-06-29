Letter: Elected leaders must step up when it comes to gun control

The Second Amendment “…the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” But that right is not inextricably linked to unfettered access of cached armaments developed over many decades to be a quick and effective means to dispatch an enemy during military ops.

But this discourse needs to be civil and about more than the AR-15. The majority of gun deaths are from handguns. In the year 2020, gun violence was the number one cause of death for youths (up to age 19) and yes, sadly, that included suicides. In the same year, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention death certificate stats, 19,300-plus died from gun murder. That total represents a 34% increase from the year prior, a 49% increase over five years and a whopping 75% increase over 10 years.

The argument that state gun regulations don’t limit or lower gun violence is false. New York State has some of the strictest laws in the country. The new framework that recently headed to the Senate “incentivizes” governors to improve red flag laws and toughen background checks. As if the massacre of children at school, in one case, and Blacks in a grocery store by an avowed white supremacist, along with young adults murdering each other on neighborhood streets isn’t enough of an incentive.

The Second Amendment is not going away. If all politicians could only rediscover the conscience they had when they first entered politics. If they only had the hutzpah to institute a national database for background checks and red-flagged individuals. Pass legislation that will stop the manufacturing and sales of military-style weapons, high-capacity magazines and body armor. Jail people who market 3-D printer guns and parts.

If enough Democrats and Republicans step up and unite at the same time, you never know what could happen. But the American voters are asking you to step up and they would be right alongside you. Hutzpah!

Lita Murawski

Tonawanda