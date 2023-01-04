Letter: Elected leaders must decide: Make a snow plan or no plan

In the week leading up to Christmas, I watched the TV meteorologists like the hawk sitting on a power line views a mouse in the field. In order to visit my mother who resides at Canterbury Woods in Williamsville, I must drive on the Thruway for three hours, round trip. Both Friday and Saturday were clearly described as “red alert” days, but the predicted warnings were lifted by Christmas Day. Thankfully, I heeded the newscaster who wondered, as if thinking aloud, if Sunday would really be OK. Throwing tradition to the wind, I took advantage of Wednesday’s glorious weather to make my trip, probably the best decision that I made in 2022.

Quoting The Buffalo News article from Thursday, Dec. 29, Mayor Byron Brown “acknowledged that the city does not prepare for such massive storms, even as climate change could mean that Lake Erie remains unfrozen later in the year and more prone to lake effect. The city’s snow fighting plan doesn’t address blizzards, it just addresses normal snowfall.” It appears that politicians must now decide if they want to bet that another 45 years will elapse before the area suffers another storm like the Blizzard of 1977 and what was experienced this Christmas 2022.

Or, if the tragic loss of 40 lives along with shutting down the airport and the Thruway for the better part of a week, as well as banning citizens from driving, merits the allocation of sufficient resources to deal with more than “normal” snowfall in both the city and surrounding region.

Suzanne Keller

Canandaigua