We are immersed in an explosion of information. Despite that I am bedeviled by a major question. As a society are we losing our humanity? I am referring to what makes us human: our goodness, our generosity, our kindheartedness, our concern for the other. I know it exists. I see it every day in random acts of kindness. This kind of empathy exists but it seems to be withering on the vine throughout our country; little signs that we are forgetting our humanness, our compassion for the needy, the sick, the old, the poor and those who are different from us.

Even when our country was economically on its knees during the Great Depression, people found it in their hearts to reach out to those who were in worse shape than themselves. I vividly recall times when so-called hobos came to our door willing to work for food. My immigrant parents, from our spare larder, provided a sandwich or a fried egg and toast at our table and sent the wanderers on their way, refreshed in body and spirit.

Let me assure you that my parents were not saints, but they had struggled as immigrants and had been shown kindness and they were just paying it forward.

I fear that it may be too late for us to stamp out the anger that is enveloping us. We continue to see innocent men, women, and children at play, at prayer, and at daily pursuits being viciously, mercilessly murdered in cold blood. I keep hearing “we are better than this.” Are we? Forty-eight of our Washington representatives receive a huge bounty from the NRA. Do you think Sen. Mitt Romney or any of the 48 others would vote to get rid of assault rifles? In past generations we looked to our elected leaders to guide us through difficult times. Can we?

Joseph Spina

Amherst