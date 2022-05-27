Letter: Elected leaders do not serve their constituency

Does anyone else feel like our elected leaders do not represent us?

By us, I don’t mean “We, the Republicans,” or “We, the Democrats.” I don’t even mean “We, the Independents, Conservatives, Working Party, or Green Party.”

I mean “We, the People.”

What are they doing to insure domestic tranquility and promote general welfare in the “United” States of America? What are they doing to unify a country?

When it comes to issues like gun regulations, voting rights and civil liberties, what are they doing to bring us together?

I read about them in news articles, direct-mail pieces and social media posts where they claim they’re in the right and others are in the wrong. Over and over and over again.

Enough!

Do I speak for anyone else when I say that I’d like them to get along? That I’d like them to stop causing friction, pointing fingers, being divisive, and manipulating us with their rhetoric, trying to convince us that we have to pick sides?

We don’t have to pick sides.

Let’s emphatically remind them to represent us and our greater Buffalo community, who, in the past 10 days, have acted out of compassion, care and love in the face of evil and violence, and who have proven what we can do when we come together for a common good.

That’s us, “We, the People.”

Can they learn from us?

Charlotte Viscio Clark

Youngstown