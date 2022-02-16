Letter: Elected leaders could stop tragedies from illegal guns

New York State is constantly condemning guns. The death of New York Police Department officer Jason Rivera, 22 years old is partially the fault of state leaders. They talk but evade correcting the cause. When an illegal gun is in the possession of anyone arrested in a crime investigation, the minimum sentence should be five years in prison with no plea bargain, no early release, mandatory.

When an illegal gun is used in a crime, a minimum sentence should be 10 years in prison with no plea bargain, no early release mandatory. This deterrent should be highly publicized and prosecuted without exception! The possession of illegal guns and use of them would decrease significantly.

Our elected officials and judiciary have blood on their hands for their complacency.

Jon Muhl

Niagara Falls