Letter: Elect Ottaviano as the next Niagara County Court Judge

I have known Ottaviano for many years. What impresses me most about Ottaviano is his overall knowledge of all aspects of the law. A candidate for County Court judge is required to possess a comprehensive knowledge of the law prior to taking the bench and have the ability/experience to apply that knowledge effectively their first day on the job. As such, Ottaviano has over 35 years of cumulative experience in the law.

Some highlights of Ottaviano’s legal career include currently working as the first assistant county attorney for Niagara County, practicing law in various county court settings, and significant experience in presenting cases in Surrogate Court and Niagara County Supreme Court. He is also part of a small elite group of attorneys that have presented cases to the state’s highest Court – the New York Court of Appeals. I think it is important to remember a County Court judge has jurisdiction over all aspects of the law, including civil law, real property law such as foreclosures, granting of pistol permit applications and serves as an appellate court to review cases from city/town/village courts. In other words, they act as an administrator of the law in the county. They interpret the law and base their rulings on legal knowledge and experience. A County Court judge does not act as a prosecutor or defense attorney. As you can see, Ottaviano has the experience and knowledge that has prepared him very well to fill the role as a County Court Judge and Surrogate.