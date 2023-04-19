We have gone through a lot of changes in the amazing history of our country, some good, some not so good. We tend to exhibit amnesia about the bad times.

We have been glorious in working on behalf of democracy in the world but sadly, the ugly treatment of some of the most valued beings in our own country. You know the list, it’s long. It includes our native Americans, slaves in bondage, Japanese-Americans in concentration camps, immigrants of all stripes, and finally anyone who is not white. We are negligent in reading American history; not the homogenized version that ignores our ill deeds and pushes them into the dark corners. Periodically this hatred, like a vile venom, once more oozes out of the minds of twisted individuals and poisons the very atmosphere.

We are going through, perhaps, the darkest hour of our history. Jim Crow is being resurrected big time, every day. We are allowing and abetting the slaughter of our helpless babies, our hope for the future, and we don’t seem to give a darn.

The idol of our worship is no longer the cross but the AR-15. Our everlasting neglect and lack of empathy makes it possible for thugs to enter schools and tear our children’s bodies to bits with weapons of war. A righteous people of conscience would rise up and smite the demon. Why are we just standing there and exclaiming, “oh my, I will pray?” That is not enough!

We have a non-lethal weapon at our disposal. Our vote remains powerful for a while yet. If we use it wisely, we can remove the self-indulgent legislators who are the barriers to an effective government and a healthy society. We can then elect people who care deeply about all our people and correct a major flaw.

Joseph Spina

Amherst