Letter: Elect Hochul as governor to represent our interests

Kathy Hochul deserves a chance to make her mark as the New York governor. She had to follow Andrew Cuomo (remember, three men in a room). She was excluded from making key decisions. Thank you, Gov. Hochul, for keeping the Bills in Western New York .

Lee Zeldin slams Hochul for things that Cuomo has done. He untruthfully (sounds familiar?) blames her for corruption of pay-to-play. Fact check that. Zeldin is against abortion (fact check that too). He isn’t even his own man, he has to follow party lines by rejecting the Constitution by voting against the results that claimed victory for Joe Biden over Donald Trump. I guess that the choice of the people doesn’t matter to him.