Letter: Elect a Buffalonian, Hochul as NY governor

For those that live in Western New York voting for Gov. Kathy Hochul should be a no-brainer.

I am a baby boomer and have lived through a lifetime of bad decisions that have devastated our community, to wit: the destruction of the Humboldt Parkway to build Route 33, building the I-190 to cut Buffalo off from its entire waterfront, building a stadium in Orchard Park to no one’s benefit. locating the University at Buffalo out in farmlands in Amherst instead of on the Buffalo waterfront, building the 198 that helped destroy the jewel of the Olmsted Park system, Delaware Park, and other bad decisions too numerous to list. My point in bringing these up is to remind us not to continue to repeat the mistakes of the past.

That is why we as Western New Yorkers should vote to keep Gov. Kathy Hochul in office.

It has been 140 years, that’s right 140 years since one of our own has been elected governor. The last to do it? Gov. Grover Cleveland, 1883.

The benefit of having a governor from Western New York cannot be overstated. The potential for millions if not billions of dollars coming into Western New York through New York State is a real possibility. Hochul has already shown her willingness to put her neck on the line for Buffalo by championing the almost $1 billion to build a new stadium for the Bills and keep them in Western New York for the foreseeable future.

Now we have the rarest of opportunities, 140 years in the making, to not continue to repeat the idiotic mistakes of our past but to help elect one of our own. It can only be a boon for Buffalo and Western New York.

Thomas P. Mullen

Buffalo