Letter: Eichel could have voided his contract with Sabres

I'm growing tired of the ongoing Jack Eichel saga. This could have and should have been settled long before training camp even opened.
All Eichel had to do with all his self-confidence was to just have the surgery he wanted. This would have voided his contract with the Sabres and, again with all the confidence that he has, he could negotiate with any team he wanted. The NHL in turn would compensate the Sabres from the team that Eichel signed with.
You can't trade damaged goods and the Sabres will never get what they think they deserve. Meanwhile Eichel's stellar career (?) is going down the drain.
Bill Krieger
Williamsville