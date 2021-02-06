Letter: Editorial undercuts point by naming historic building

The editorial on Jan. 25, about needing a better inventory in Buffalo makes a good point, but it perhaps would land better if you did not choose as an example a building (184 W. Utica) that was already listed on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Elmwood (West) Historic District. It not only undercuts your argument, but actually demonstrates why this rule needed to be created in the first place: if a building that has been determined historic by both the New York State Office of Historic Preservation and the National Park Service can be demolished on a whim by a developer, what chances do buildings that have not already been vetted and inventoried have?