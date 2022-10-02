Letter: Editorial scratches surface of town’s troubles, misdeeds

I read The News’ editorial in Sunday’s edition “Trouble in Tonawanda” and while you have mentioned some of the department’s recent misconduct, I filed a lawsuit against one of the dispatchers (also a union president and fire investigator) who was sentenced, and I believe the moral decrepitude runs much, much deeper. First of all, there were the two town paramedics under Chief James P. Stauffiger’s command fired for stealing prescription narcotics for their own personal use.

There is also the case of town dispatcher Brett Rider, who is currently serving a 10-year sentence for stalking and sexually abusing co-workers outside and inside the public safety building which houses the police, paramedics, and dispatchers on the same floor.

Reports of his wrongdoing began almost 20 years before action was finally taken; rather than address the rapist in the room, the Town of Tonawanda police department continued to promote him as well as hire his girlfriend. Town Supervisor Joe Emminger and Personnel Director Eileen Fleming continue to draw paychecks while hiding the fact that the police department is corrupt.

While there are a few good people who work there, leadership does their best to get everyone to keep the good old boys club running as long as possible. Choosing to ignore lawless behavior should not be a qualifier for either position, and the Town of Tonawanda is troubled from the top down.

Jennifer Murphy

Kenmore