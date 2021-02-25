Letter: Editorial on state tests misses impact on students

The Buffalo News argues that New York State needs to figure out how administer state tests in schools because “The state and school districts can’t figure out how to repair the losses from pandemic learning if they don’t know how big the losses have been.” When we list the challenges of schools in the next two years, “determining how big the losses are” is not a problem that needs solving. The losses are colossal and devastating, and teachers and students need to be focused on regaining their mental health and stamina so they can remedy these losses. Teachers can tell you on the second day of school where children are in their learning and what they need to learn next.