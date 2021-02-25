Letter: Editorial on state tests misses impact on students

The Buffalo News argues that New York State needs to figure out how administer state tests in schools because “The state and school districts can’t figure out how to repair the losses from pandemic learning if they don’t know how big the losses have been.” When we list the challenges of schools in the next two years, “determining how big the losses are” is not a problem that needs solving. The losses are colossal and devastating, and teachers and students need to be focused on regaining their mental health and stamina so they can remedy these losses. Teachers can tell you on the second day of school where children are in their learning and what they need to learn next.
This position also shows a complete ignorance of how state testing impacts students and teachers. The stress, angst and time-consuming nature of test preparation casts a debilitating pall over teaching and learning even during the best of times. Children sobbing over tests that they cannot read and cannot complete will not provide compelling new data that will impact instruction. Children completing high-stakes tests at home is a nonsensical plan. Administrators rallying teachers to frantically focus on test prep, triaging so that those who have a prayer of passing receive the most attention, trying desperately to raise the mean a few points so that taxpayers will feel good about their schools – this is not the path forward for repairing the losses from pandemic learning.
In 2009, Hargreaves and Shirley wrote a book called The Fourth Way about educational and social change. They claimed that we have tried to change education in three ways, a first way of professional freedom, a second way of market competition, a third way that has tried to balance autonomy with accountability. The third way has been unsuccessful due to the autocratic imposition of testing, technocratic obsessions with data and indulgence in focusing on quick lifts in test gains. Their book describes a fourth way based on pillars of purpose, principles of professionalism and catalysts of coherence. I believe that the pandemic has cleared the slate and made us ready to embrace this fourth way to educational change through innovation, inspiration and sustainability.
Julie Jacobs Henry
Kenmore