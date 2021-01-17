Letter: Editorial leaves out apology to readers for endorsement

While I appreciate The News’ scathing, and correct, editorial about Chris Jacobs’ revolting and seditious decision to cave to the radical right, it was not enough. The News endorsed this man’s candidacy over Nate McMurray. McMurray had a rough road as a Democrat in that district, but it was evident, even at the time, that he was a better candidate. Jacobs’ campaign was entirely about how he was President Trump’s man, yet your endorsement claimed that this was somehow not true. Well it was true, The News was wrong, and should admit that and apologize to readers.