Letter: Editorial falsely claims GOP ‘dark money’ scandal

In The Buffalo News’ Oct. 10 editorial about “dark money” the piece repeats the claim of Democratic state chairman Jay Jacobs that “New Yorkers deserve to know who is behind these outside groups and what they stand to gain if Lee Zeldin is elected governor.” As the publicly disclosed chair of one of “these outside groups,” I note that a diligent reporter on New York City’s NY1 news station recently stated that it’s not “dark money” because “you can go to the state board of elections website and see exactly who is contributing to the organization” as she had done and then discussed on air each of our well-known major donors. The fact is that we had to disclose our donors weekly, and now daily, as a matter of New York law which is more transparent than the required disclosure for Kathy Hochul’s donors. If you wish to editorialize on the scandalous use of “dark” funds, you need only look at Hochul’s huge “pay-to-play“ funding and the almost billion dollar slush fund granted to her “in the dark” without debate by the Democrat super-majorities in the Legislature. Her gubernatorial campaign seems to consist mostly of her passing out these funds for local political effect – shades of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s scandalous 2014 campaign “Buffalo Billion” which lead to convictions for fraud and conspiracy.